Printmaking courses open to all at NERAM in April

ART LOVERS from across the New England are invited to immerse themselves in a weekend of printmaking this April at the New England Regional Art Museum in Armidale.
The Friends of NERAM are holding a weekend fundraiser packed with workshops and social events coinciding with the Southern Highlands Printmakers exhibition: An Australian Alphabet that opens on April 12.
Leading printmakers Lizzie Horne, Liz Powell and Leah Bullen will teach the workshops on April 13 and 14 which are suitable for beginners and promise opportunities for experimentation and creativity.
"The Autumn Printmaking School is an opportunity to celebrate the artistic talent of printmakers in New England and to connect art lovers within our community," Friends of NERAM chair Debra Kelliher said.
"The arts bring so much to a regional community like the New England and we are excited to offer the chance for people to learn from top printmakers, to create their own prints and to make lifelong connections."
The weekend starts with the opening of the Southern Highlands Printmakers exhibition: An Australian Alphabet on Friday night (April 12), followed by a casual pub dinner at the Grand Hotel.
Throughout Saturday and Sunday, participants will discover three different printmaking techniques and produce their own sets of prints to take home. There's an optional three-course dinner held on the Saturday night, and the weekend concludes with a whole group gathering and sharing of work on Sunday.
About the workshops
Botanic monoprints with Lizzie Horne: A simple but highly effective form of printmaking using dried botanicals (grasses, flowers and leaves) on inked plates through an etching press. Using French etching inks and multiple plates, participants will play with colour, texture, and pattern to create multi-layered unique images. This technique is often paired with dry point.
Japanese drypoint paper plates with a jigsaw technique with Liz Powell: Japanese paper drypoint plates have different qualities to acetate plates and metal plate etching. In this workshop, discover their softer lines, more malleable surfaces and adaptable shapes. Beginners get a good introduction to intaglio printing, while more experienced printmakers can explore new techniques. Create multiple colour prints in different ways and work with tonal techniques. Explore what's possible and complete a variety of prints.
Watercolour monotype screenprints with Leah Bullen: Learn how to create monotype prints using watercolours painted onto a silkscreen. This technique produces various painterly marks and effects that can be transferred to paper using clear ink. This process is a great way of creating unique, gestural and spontaneous imagery. Participants will get the chance to experiment with different materials and processes to explore the creative possibilities of the screenprint monotype.
Autumn Printmaking School
When: Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14 April.
Where: New England Regional Art Museum.
Cost: $350, with the option to attend a three-course dinner for an additional $65.
Book: https://www.neram.com.au/event/the-friends-of-neram-high-country-autumn-printmaking-school/
For more information contact David Rose from Friends of NERAM on 0418 660 380.
