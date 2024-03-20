The Armidale Express
Printmaking courses open to all at NERAM in April

By Staff Writers
March 20 2024 - 1:33pm
Art lovers from across the New England are invited to attend the printmaking weekend at NERAM in Armidale that will be held from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14.
ART LOVERS from across the New England are invited to immerse themselves in a weekend of printmaking this April at the New England Regional Art Museum in Armidale.

