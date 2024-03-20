Golf champions eyeing club records

Armidale Golf Club's 2024 club champions Tim Murray and Amanda Carr have 25 titles between them.
This year's championships were held over three rounds finishing on March 10.
Murray has won the event now 10 times in a row from 2012 and 2021 for a total of 13 championship wins, while Carr has now taken out the championship 12 times which she believes may be a club record, and has won for the past three years consecutively.
A good field of 92 players turned out for round one in difficult scoring conditions.
Murray was the pre-tournament favourite and posted a four under par 69 to be the first-round leader.
Meanwhile, Carr said she was feeling "calm and confident" going into the tournament and was thrilled to take out the club title for the third year in a row but it wasn't without a few hiccups along the way.
"I thought I played really well for the first two rounds which gave me a lead of 12 shots. My nearest opponent scored one shot better for the next two days, making it a 14-shot lead overall," Carr said.
"I triple bogeyed the 18th hole in the final round. It was a good thing I had a bit of a buffer as I hit the first drive well out of bounds."
Playing conditions during the final round made the going tough but both Murray and Carr were able to extend their leads.
"The Saturday and the Sunday were quite difficult, which made it pretty tough going," Carr said.
"Pin placements are harder and the greens are faster so it did make for some difficult playing.
"I'm playing in a group of really close friends, I've played with these girls for a really long time and it's always fun to play with them, and enjoy the day.
"That's what I love about the sport the most is the social aspect."
Murray echoed the sentiments in that one of the aspects of golf he enjoys the most is the social engagement and making lifelong friends.
"I love the game of golf, there's good days and bad days, but to tell the truth I wouldn't be playing any other sport, I just love golf, love the people you meet, you make life long friends and it's always good to see them on the greens or socially."
While 13 total championship wins doesn't yet eclipse the Armidale club record, Murray said he is definitely happy with his achievements so far and has a club record for most consecutive titles.
"If I'm not to have another win, I'd still be happy to take home the 13. I'll still definitely be trying to compete while I'm playing good golf to get to that club record, but yes very happy with the result."
Both players spend a lot of time playing competitively around NSW and both believe that the Armidale course is the best in New England and one of the best courses in the state considering the size of the town.
"We're very lucky to have a course here in Armidale as nice as this one," Murray said.
"It definitely has some unique challenges that other courses in NSW do not such as the undulation factor and the faster greens, but it's a beautiful lush course to play golf."
