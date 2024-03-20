The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Golf champions eyeing club records

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
March 21 2024 - 8:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club champions Tim Murray (Left) and Amanda Carr ( far right) have taken out the Armidale golf club championships a combined 25 times. photo supplied
Club champions Tim Murray (Left) and Amanda Carr ( far right) have taken out the Armidale golf club championships a combined 25 times. photo supplied

Armidale Golf Club's 2024 club champions Tim Murray and Amanda Carr have 25 titles between them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.