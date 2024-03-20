Link Airways, Virgin Australia partnership boosts regional travel

A NEW partnership between Link Airways and Virgin Australia will streamline travel between Armidale, Inverell and Brisbane.
Passengers will be able to fly between 41 destinations across Australia on a single booking.
They will receive an additional baggage allowance, when flying on eligible fares.
Also, there will be an opportunity to earn both points and status credits on Virgin Australia services operated by Link Airways.
"The partnership expands Virgin Australia's regional footprint by approximately 45 per cent, offering services to destinations like Inverell ... which are not currently serviced by any other major airline," Virgin Australia chief strategy and transformation officer Alistair Hartley said.
"This agreement between us and Link Airways will go a long way to providing customers with connectivity and choice."
From April, Link Airways will extend its service from Inverell to Sydney and Brisbane from two to three flights a week. Flights to the capital cities are scheduled for Monday, Thursday and Friday.
Link Airways will continue its six flights a week between Armidale and Brisbane, and its service, six days a week, between Tamworth and Brisbane.
"Link Airways is extremely pleased to team with Virgin Australia as a domestic codeshare partner airline and it looks forward to welcoming many more new customers aboard," Link Airways manager network strategy and development Jeff Boyd said.
"This will further enhance the connectivity for people travelling to and from Australian regional towns and cities that we service and provide seamless connectivity Australia-wide through Virgin Australia's expansive route network."
Passengers can book codeshare flights through Virgin Australia's website, on any of the 17 new routes, equating to about 90 more flight opportunities across regional Australia per week.
Eligible Velocity members can also access Virgin Australia lounges when travelling on these Virgin Australia codeshare services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.