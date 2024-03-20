The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Link Airways, Virgin Australia partnership boosts regional travel

By Staff Writers
Updated March 20 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW partnership between Link Airways and Virgin Australia will streamline travel between Armidale, Inverell and Brisbane.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.