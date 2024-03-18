A worker's guide to dealing with issues in the workplace

Navigating workplace challenges can be a daunting task, but it's an essential skill in today's professional environment. Most people spend a large portion of their waking hours at work, so workplaces must be both safe and have the capacity to alleviate problems as they arise.



Unfortunately, the burden is often placed upon individual workers to settle these issues. This guide aims to empower you with strategies and insights (similar to what you'd learn in a Masters in HR program) equipping you to handle workplace dilemmas effectively.

Firstly, this article will provide several examples of types of workplace issues ranging from unfair dismissal and discrimination to bullying and salary disputes. Regardless of the issue at hand, it is important to know your rights and also your goals and preferences. Finally, a seven-step program for approaching general issues will be outlined.

Common workplace issues

All workplaces come with their share of issues. Outlined below is a number of the major issues that may arise, and how to know when they occur.

Unfair dismissal

Unfair dismissal often tops the list of workplace grievances. It's vital to differentiate between legal termination and unjust dismissal. Knowing the difference can determine the course of action you should take.

Often, whether or not your dismissal is considered "unfair" depends on what is in your contract. Some generic laws govern dismissal which are worth considering if you feel you have been unfairly dismissed.

Discriminatory managers or co-workers

Discrimination in the workplace, whether based on race, gender, age, or other factors, is not only unethical but also illegal. It's important to recognise these behaviours and understand how to address them.

It is important to remember that this does not have to be overt regarding promotions or pay rises, but also in day-to-day activities. Whilst all bias and discrimination based on certain factors of identity are illegal and immoral, there are a variety of legal avenues that can be pursued. It is always worth doing research on your specific circumstance or talking to a legal professional.

Workplace bullying

Bullying can create a toxic work environment and lead to serious mental health issues. The ability to identify bullying and understand your options for dealing with it are key steps in maintaining a healthy workplace.

Whilst bullying can become a legal issue if it is persistent, most workplaces attempt to resolve these issues internally. Understanding that there are various avenues to pursue can be important to consider if you feel you are a victim of bullying.

Salary or contracting disagreements

Disputes over compensation are common but can be resolved through proper negotiation and understanding of your contract terms. It is often an uncomfortable topic, but it is important to remember that you have the right to act according to your interests regarding your career growth and progression. Given this, it's crucial to approach these disagreements with a clear strategy.

Understand your position

Whenever you observe an issue in the workplace, it is important to recognise this general structure. How you feel the workplace ought to be is in conflict with how the workplace actually is. This may seem obvious, but it highlights the importance of understanding where you are, and what you need from the workplace. Here are two aspects to consider:

Know Your Rights

Primarily, understanding what you are legally entitled to is an important way to situate your grievance. Your legal rights in the workplace are the first line of defence against unfair treatment. Talking to professionals, and doing your own research regarding your specific circumstances is necessary before taking action. However, it can be empowering to know that you have the law on your side when approaching any problem.

Know your preferences

Beyond your legal standing, it is also important to understand the issue relative to your workplace preferences and your career goals in general. On the one hand, workplace issues may conflict with your personal and professional boundaries, and being able to articulate that is a powerful first step when attempting to combat these issues.

Moreover, if the issue is more regarding career progression, for instance, hitting a glass ceiling, or not being awarded a raise for an extended period of time, then understanding where you want to take your career is also important when addressing these issues with an employer.

Employ the five step method

Dealing with workplace challenges effectively often requires a structured approach. Here's a simplified Five Step Method that can be employed to navigate through various workplace issues. It is important to note that specific circumstances will call for different approaches, this however provides a rough guideline for how to approach general issues.

(1) Identify and understand the issue:

Start by clearly defining the problem. Understanding the issue thoroughly, including its origins and impact on all involved, is crucial.

(2) Gather information and options:

Collect all relevant information and brainstorm potential solutions. This involves considering various perspectives and possible outcomes.



(3) Evaluate and choose a solution:

Assess the pros and cons of each option. Choose the most feasible solution that aligns with the interests of all parties involved.

(4) Implement the solution:

Put the chosen solution into action. This may involve drafting a plan, communicating with relevant parties, and setting in motion any necessary changes.

(5) Review and adapt:

After implementing the solution, monitor its effectiveness and make adjustments as needed. This step ensures that the solution is working as intended and allows for continuous improvement.

Conclusion

Navigating workplace challenges is an essential skill that enhances your professional journey and contributes to a healthier, more balanced work environment. Identifying the exact issue at hand, and then researching or contacting a professional is important to see where you stand.

