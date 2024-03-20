The Armidale Express
Nurturing a love for healthy food with kitchen gardens

March 20 2024 - 3:12pm
HealthWISE Health Promotion Officer Kritika Jain. Picture supplied
Armidale's Hobbit Preschool and Childcare Centre is receiving a share of $25,000 from HealthWISE, to create a new kitchen garden and nurture a love for healthy food.

