Nurturing a love for healthy food with kitchen gardens

Armidale's Hobbit Preschool and Childcare Centre is receiving a share of $25,000 from HealthWISE, to create a new kitchen garden and nurture a love for healthy food.
The grants came from the HealthWISE Gift Fund, which supports community projects that promote health and wellbeing.
The non profit organisation's initiative - now in its second year - helped 15 centres create kitchen gardens in 2023, and this year they will be helping nine, including six from New England North West region.
Children at these centres will learn to grow, harvest and prepare fresh fruit and vegetables and begin developing positive associations with healthy food.
HealthWISE Health Promotion Officer Kritika Jain said they were embracing another year of the initiative and excited about supporting more more early childhood education centres.
"Encouraging fruit and vegetable intake through kitchen garden initiatives not only improves nutrition but also fosters positive food habits for a healthier life, reinforcing the connection between a healthy body, mind, and environment," she said.
Grants of up to $3,000 each will go towards developing the kitchen gardens and a membership in the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Program - an online community which provides professional development and resources for educators establishing kitchen gardens.
Established in 2018, the HealthWISE Gift Fund provides small grants to support activities focused on disease prevention.
To donate to the HealthWISE Gift Fund, visit healthwise.org.au/support-us/gift-fund.
