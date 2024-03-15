Unity, athleticism, and tradition on show at Armidale PLC swimming carnival

Earlier this month, the Armidale PLC's annual swimming carnival unfolded with an electrifying energy, showcasing the spirit of unity, athleticism, and tradition.
From the youngest paddlers of Pre-K, to the seasoned swimmers of Year 12, the pool was filled with fierce competition.
The spirited Guild War Cry competition was a highlight of the day, where each of the guilds (Lovell, Wilkie, Hamlin and Dixon) unleashed their signature chants, with passion and pride.
From rhythmic beats to thunderous roars, these war cries echoed around poolside, but there was only one winner, and this year, it was Wilkie.
As the races commenced, the cheers from the stands fueled the swimmers and at the end of the day Hamlin came out on top as the winning guild of the 2024 Swiming Carnival.
Senior School Age Champions were:
Junior School Age Champions were:
