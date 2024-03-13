School mountain bike team dominant in series' opening round

SOLID effort and strong finishes from a team of 18 riders saw The Armidale School awarded champion school in Round 1 of NSW School's Mountain Bike Series, held at Kempsey Friday, March 8
TAS dominated both the secondary School Cross Country and Funduro disciplines which made up the series, which attracted riders from 34 secondary schools.
The XCO is a lap-based event where riders complete a specified number of laps on a track that is chosen for their age group, while the Funduro involves a race along three sections of track where riders have their time recorded each time they pass through the segment, the winner being the rider with the fastest attempt through each segment.
The Armidale riders were particularly strong in the XCO, achieving 358 points, more than twice the tally of the second-placed school with 16 riders, on 155 points.
Individually, TAS riders were frequently on the podium. In the under 19 Female category Bethan Palfreyman won gold, Emily Benham silver and Neve Elliot took the bronze. Abbott White scored silver in the U19 male just
ahead of Oscar Macfarlane, who snared the bronze. James Palfreyman won a silver in the U17 male event; while bronze medals went to Elkie Bertie in the U15 female and Sam Wyel in the U15 male.
There was also plenty of action in the Funduro discipline with TAS finishing on 358 points, considerably ahead of the next school on 166 points.
Bethan Palfreyman won gold and Emily Benham silver in the U19 Female; Oscar Macfarlane won silver and Luca Williams took bronze in the U19 male; Andy Hardin bagged bronze in the U17 male, as did Elkie Bertie in the U15 female.
"While there were on some outstanding individual results it was everyone's points that contributed to TAS winning both the Secondary Cross Country and Funduro schools' competition," said TAS mountain biking coordinator Mrs Jo Benham.
"It was a wonderful opportunity for our riders and we are grateful to Hunter Schools Mountain Bike for hosting the event."
