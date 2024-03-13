The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

School mountain bike team dominant in series' opening round

Updated March 13 2024 - 9:43pm, first published 9:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SOLID effort and strong finishes from a team of 18 riders saw The Armidale School awarded champion school in Round 1 of NSW School's Mountain Bike Series, held at Kempsey Friday, March 8

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.