The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Arts

Flickerfest returns to the Belgrave

Heath Forsyth
Heath Forsyth
March 14 2024 - 9:52am
A still from a scene in 'Ashes' directed by Georgina Haig. One of the movies to be shown at Flickerfest film festival at the Armidale Belgrave cinema on March 23.
A still from a scene in 'Ashes' directed by Georgina Haig. One of the movies to be shown at Flickerfest film festival at the Armidale Belgrave cinema on March 23.

Flickerfest, Australia's largest Short Film Festival is returning to the Belgrave Cinemas in Armidale as part of its National Tour showcasing the Best of International Shorts and Best of Australian Shorts programme.

Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

