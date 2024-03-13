Flickerfest returns to the Belgrave

Flickerfest, Australia's largest Short Film Festival is returning to the Belgrave Cinemas in Armidale as part of its National Tour showcasing the Best of International Shorts and Best of Australian Shorts programme.
Celebrating 33 years in 2024, Flickerfest remains Australia's leading Academy, Qualifying and BAFTA recognised short film festival presenting A-list short film programmes recognised amongst the best in the world with films hand-picked from the festival's record 3,400 entries.
The short films screening are all entertaining, inspiring, award-winning, and fresh from their premieres in competition at Flickerfest Bondi, giving Armidale Flickerfest audiences a window into the hottest contemporary shorts from at home and across the world.
On Friday 22nd March, the Best of International Shorts programme showcases a collection of global stories.
Take a trip around the world and enjoy the Australian premiere of many International filmmakers, including the bittersweet UK drama My Week With Maisy where legend of stage and screen Joanna Lumley gives and outstanding memorable performance.
There is also The Last Days Of Summer where a recurring mysterious sound from mountains in the Himalaya's is heard only by two curious young shepherds.
From Ireland comes the surprising and finely crafted Clodagh about a young woman of exceptional talent, who dazzles a lonely priest's housekeeper and upends her routine life in unusual and charming ways.
On Saturday the 23rd March, admire the incredible short film talent emerging from the Australian film industry with a host of Australian stories honoring identity and culture in the Best of Australian Shorts programme.
Highlights include the premiere Cold Water, poignant and memorable with moments of laugh-out-loud humour, it stars industry legend Bruce Spence, who delivers an electrifying performance as a man for whom the past cannot be divorced from the present.
If comedy is what you're after, then don't miss Ashes, written and directed by Georgina Haigh (The Sapphires, Back to the Rafters), who stars alongside laugh-out-loud performances from comedy masters Michael Caton and Michala Banas and stunning rural comedy The Bank Manager where a thrilling bank heist has hilarious consequences.
Flickerfest 2024 - Best of International Shorts, Best of Australian Shorts will take place at the Belgrave twin cinema on Friday 22nd & Saturday 23rd March from 7.00 pm.
For further information visit https://flickerfest.com.au/tour/armidale/
