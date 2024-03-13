From theory to practice: Real-world applications of social work principles

Here are seven key social work theories and how they can be applied to real-world scenarios. Picture Shutterstock

Social work helps provide support to people from all backgrounds by developing ways to improve their everyday lives. Social workers can be employed across a wide range of settings and workplaces and will generally have completed a Masters of Social Work in order to qualify to work in the industry.

Regardless of the workplace or the education a social worker has completed though, the core theories used to help their clients remain consistent across the industry.

Social work theories are attempts to describe, explain and predict social events via science-based evidence, studies and research. These theories may draw from psychology, philosophy, economics, education and other fields and attempt to explain what motivates people during the various stages of their lives.

Social work theories help guide professionals and allow them to approach each social case with the knowledge on how to better identify which forms of intervention will produce the most positive outcome for their client. Social workers can implement the theories into their day-to-day work to help guide their invention methods, which will change depending on the problems the client is encountering.

Below we will examine seven key social work theories and how they can be applied to real-world scenarios.

The seven key social work theories

The following seven theories are some of the most widely referenced in social work.

1. Social learning theory

Developed by psychologist Albert Bandura, social learning theory dictates that learning occurs by observing the behaviour of others, and then modelling that behaviour.

Unlike other behavioural theories, social learning theory proposes that people actively and mentally process other people's behaviour before imitating them. Bandura also concluded that in order for social learning to occur, the observer must want to emulate the person they are watching.

Social workers may use this theory to better understand how role models affect the behaviours of their clients - a great example of this is when working with children who exhibit aggressive or violent behaviour. Oftentimes they may be mimicking a parent or another significant adult in their lives, and when this can be identified, a treatment plan can be created. Another somewhat controversial example is the Bobo Doll experiment.

2. Systems theory

Systems theory assumes that people are products or part of a complex system, rather than individuals who act in isolation.

This complex system can involve elements both internal and external such as relationships with family and friends, economic class, social settings, religious alignment, and the home, work or school environment.

Systems theory may be used to treat issues such as eating disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety or trauma by examining and understanding how the client is influenced by the systems they are a part of and where the cause of the issue may be stemming from.

3. Psychosocial development theory

Influenced strongly by Freud, psychologist Erik Erikson believed personality developed in a series of stages that helped develop an individual's ego, identity, personal identity and social and cultural identity. These psychosocial development stages are:

Trust vs mistrust in infancy Autonomy vs shame and doubt in early childhood Initiative vs guilt in pre-school age Industry vs inferiority in school age Identity vs role confusion in adolescence Intimacy vs isolation in young adulthood Generativity vs stagnation in middle adulthood Ego integrity vs despair in maturity

Psychosocial development theory states that humans pass through these stages as they age, and if they can navigate the tensions at each stage effectively, they will develop a healthy ego.

In real practice, social workers can identify which stage of development their clients are experiencing to better understand the challenges they are currently facing.

4. Psychodynamic theory

Psychodynamic theory was introduced by Sigmund Freud at the turn of the 20th century. It argues that human personalities develop via various internal forces that are largely shaped during our childhoods and that we are driven to seek gratification.

The theory states our personality has three main parts; id (impulse), ego (decision-making) and superego (conscience). These processes are primarily developed outside of conscious awareness and are the root of all behaviours.

Social workers may use this theory to explain the internal process an individual may go through that guides their behaviour and determine why they may act a certain way.

5. Rational choice theory

The rational choice theory argues people make decisions based on their own rational thought process that includes weighing risk, costs and benefits. Even when a choice seems irrational, there is reasoning behind it made by the individual.

Rational choice theory directly contradicts some of the other theories listed here as it suggests people make decisions consciously, as opposed to other theories where it is often described as unconscious.

Social workers may apply this theory to understand why clients make certain decisions and what their motivations are.

6. Social exchange theory

Social exchange theory proposes that all relationships are based on a cost-benefit analysis, where each person seeks to maxmise the benefits in the relationships and expect reciprocation for it.

In social exchange theory, if the risk outweighs the potential rewards, relationships may be abandoned.

Social workers may use social exchange theory to understand their client's relationships, and why they may continue or abandon them. Social exchange theory is also particularly interesting when viewing manager/employee relationships.

7. Transpersonal theory

Transpersonal theory approaches humans with a holistic philosophy that integrates the spiritual and transcendent aspects of human experience as well as the relationship between the body, mind and consciousness.

Transpersonal theory is an outsider on this list, as many psychologists do not consider it very scientific. There are however many social workers who may integrate some aspects of transpersonal theory into their practice including meditation, mindfulness activities or hypnotherapy.

The future of social theories

Social work theory will continue to help professionals in the field to identify and implement effective treatment for their clients. Having a strong understanding of these theories will help social workers work more efficiently and effectively than those who do not grasp the concepts.