East mall concept plans on public display

Draft concept plans for the Armidale East Mall were on display to the public last week, from Monday, March 4 to Friday, March 8.
Armidale Regional Council planners were on hand to present the concept plans to the public and to answer questions.
The Armidale Express spoke to ARC Senior Strategic Planner, Jesse Dick about how the draft concept plans had been perceived by the public and according to Mr Dick, the response was overwhelmingly positive.
A preferred option, and an alternate option, were shown on display in the corner tenancy of the Imperial Hotel building, and while there were some interesting differences between the two, both presented well to the public.
"It's been pretty balanced I would say," said Mr Dick. "Most of the feedback has been that either option, is a good option.
"There has actually been no real stand out preference for one option or the other.
"There are subtle differences between them, but both are supportable options is the feedback we have been getting."
Mr Dick said people have been asking questions focusing on issues such as how parking could be Improved, what the impetus of the project was and what some of the major changes would be.
The draft concept plan shows two options for the general layout of the East Mall, both of which effectively double the current parking capacity to 36 spaces (including up to three disabled spaces).
The preferred option presents a 60 degrees angle parking option, nose to kerb format with the alternate option consisting of parallel parking.
"Either option gives an increase in the current 15 spaces available, which we feel will make life easier for drivers," said Mr Dick.
"The layout itself is slightly different in that either reverse parallel or angle parking.
"We are interested in seeing what the public believes is the better option, in terms of how they envision themselves as motorists and how they will get into and out of the parking spaces provided."
The alternative option was drawn from the existing Armidale West Mall example which is a "known entity", and according to Mr Dick, a positive feature for many people.
"Lack of interest in the East Mall and lack of foot traffic were identified as reasons to look at improving and updating the East Mall, as well as a lack of business investment and retail decline of cafes and other speciality shops," he said.
"People can see that it has been a long time since the East Mall has been updated or upgraded and have observed that it appears somewhat tired and dated."
Flow on benefits of both the preferred and alternate option include improved access, more trees, pavement treatments and seating walls, walkway connections and bicycle parking stations, building awnings and potential mid-block canopies and lighting, technology and multipurpose poles.
Many aspects of the draft plan may already be relatively familiar to most residents of Armidale.
For example, although there may be a few different options for seating, one being classic contemporary and the other a heritage style, inspiration for the two selections have been inspired by already existing facilities in the West Mall.
Likewise, with trees, the options include Chinese Elm, Green Ash and Japanese Elms which are all features of many New England towns, including Armidale.
"Ultimately the project aims to get the East Mall a face lift, to make it look a little less tired and dated, to increase parking, traffic flow and foot traffic, and to encourage business, which will be a positive thing for our town," said Mr Dick.
"The idea is to retain and present many of the features residents are already familiar with.
"There is a great deal of thought, time, effort and consultation that has gone into these plans.
"What we have chosen is a good balance between modern and existing materials already seen in town. The heritage blue brick to be used in either option for example, is already a strong defining feature of some of Armidale's existing architecture which is why we have gone that way."
Submissions on the plans are invited and can be addressed to the General Manager, Armidale Regional Council by Sunday, March 31.
