Armidale council implements Level 1 water restrictions for residents

March 11 2024 - 10:19am
Armidale LGA's total dam storage is at 90 per cent, including Malpas Dam in Guyra. Picture supplied
Residents of Armidale and Guyra are being asked by Armidale Regional Council to cut back on water usage as Level 1 water restrictions are introduced around the Local Government Area (LGA).

