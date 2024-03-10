Armidale council implements Level 1 water restrictions for residents

Residents of Armidale and Guyra are being asked by Armidale Regional Council to cut back on water usage as Level 1 water restrictions are introduced around the Local Government Area (LGA).
At a general meeting in October 2023, Councillors agreed they would move residents to Level 1 water restrictions when the LGA's total dam storage was at 90 per cent and move to Level 2 water restrictions when total dam storage was at 80 per cent.
This decision has brought in restrictions earlier than council's Drought Management Plan (DMP) would have, with the plan implementing Level 1 restrictions when total storage dropped to 80 per cent.
Level 1 water restrictions involve households using no more than 180 litres per person per day.
It includes restrictions like not watering gardens or washing cars with hoses during the heat of the day, and using sprinklers for only two hours.
Armidale mayor Sam Coupland said it was important to implement water restrictions well before dam water levels reduced to a point which would seriously impact the region's ability to supply water to the community.
"The dams are currently at 90 per cent so residents need to start looking at how they are using water and implement changes to make sure they are complying with the Level 1 water restriction guidelines," he said.
"As a community we need to work together to not only do what is best for the environment, but to also make sure we conserve the water in our dams for any predicted dry times we have ahead of us."
Residents can refer to Council's website and social media pages for more information on how to comply with the Level 1 water restrictions or download council's water conservation flyer - - inyurl.com/5t3zrvn3
