Searching for 'Game Changer' ideas to combat healthcare challenges

To grapple with the challenges faced in Australia's healthcare landscape the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network (HNECC PHN) is investing $1 million in innovative solutions.
An aging population, increasing healthcare demands, and evolving healthcare needs are among the challenges HNECC PHN is confronted with.
The hopes is innovative solutions, outside of traditional approaches and catering to the unique needs of communities, can harness digital health technology to provide improved models of care within the primary care sector.
HNECC PHN is encouraging members of the community, groups and organisations that have a "Game Changer" idea to apply for grants, ranging from $50,000 to $500,000.
HNECC PHN CEO, Richard Nankervis said they will be looking for projects, pilots and programs that embrace and promote the prioritisation framework and general criteria.
"The PHN is looking for new ideas and solutions to support the PHN's strategic purpose of increasing equity of access to primary care services," he said.
"This may be through incorporating virtual primary care services that strengthen and support the existing workforce, or developing and piloting digitally incorporated models of care for priority groups including localised multidisciplinary health services."
The PHN is committed to supporting priority populations within the region including First Nations, culturally and linguistically diverse, people living with a disability, older persons, children and young people and rural and remote communities. Projects that support these populations will be favourably considered.
The grant round is open until Monday, April 22. For more information visit tinyurl.com/3w8837z4.
