Experts offer money tips at free financial forum

THE superannuation cap, estate planning and an economic update will be discussed at a financial forum on Thursday, March 14.
The event has been organised by Forsyths Armidale and will be held between 6pm and 7pm in their office, 121 Rusden Street.
Forsyths business services principal Brett Constable will join Morningstar investment specialist Mark Fenech and two other experts to share their knowledge and experience of the financial industry.
Other panel members are Forsyths Financial Services senior adviser Rod Wark and Moin Morris Schaefer principal solicitor Greg Moin.
"We will explore important discussions around death and taxes, changes in super legislation and the ever-shifting economic markets," Mr Constable said.
Guests from across New England and the Northwest region are expected.
Mr Constable is a chartered accountant and registered tax agent with more than 30 years' experience.
Mr Wark's areas of expertise include superannuation and retirement planning, nursing and aged-care advice, self -managed super funds, personalised share portfolios and strategic planning for protection (insurance) and wealth creation.
The event is free but bookings are essential at forsyths.com.au/events
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.