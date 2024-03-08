The Armidale Express
Experts offer money tips at free financial forum

By Staff Writers
Updated March 8 2024 - 12:32pm, first published 12:15pm
Forsyths business services principal Brett Constable will join Morningstar investment specialist Mark Fenech and two other experts to share their knowledge and experience of the financial industry.
THE superannuation cap, estate planning and an economic update will be discussed at a financial forum on Thursday, March 14.

