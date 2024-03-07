Dance to a different tune at NERAM's Seniors Festival events

Get ready to passé, plié and pirouette as part of Seniors Festival activities, which kick off at the New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) from March 12 to March 22.
Among the many activities that will be available is Armidale local Jo Knight's Silver Swans Ballet for the over-55s.
The program is developed by the Royal Academy of Dance, based on research into dance practice for older learners, with classes only taught by Silver Swans Licensees.
"Whatever your age, if you are looking for a new way to keep fit and active, our ballet classes are bound to put a spring in your step," said Ms Knight.
"If you are one of those people who have always wanted to try ballet, it's never too late to shine and what better way to start than with this free event.
"Whether you've never danced before or want to get back into the swing of it, our classes have something for everyone.
"We will have a number of ballet barres set up within the Hinton Gallery for a quiet atmosphere. We encourage you to wear comfortable clothing and, if possible, shoes that have some flexibility in them."
The Silver Swans Ballet classes will be held on Tuesday March 19 at 2-3pm and Thursday March 21 from 2-3pm.
NERAM will be hosting a plethora of other free and low-cost events as part of Seniors Festival.
These include the Opening Night Concert by NECOM performers on March 12; Art and Wellness workshops with local artist Paula Jenkins on March 13 and 20; Chair Yoga with U3A on March 14 and 19; Guided tours of The Wynne Prize 2003 exhibition on March 14 and 22; and, Rusty Singers sing-along choir performance on March 20.
For a full list of activities visit tinyurl.com/4d83hp59.
