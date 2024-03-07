The Armidale Express
Dance to a different tune at NERAM's Seniors Festival events

March 7 2024 - 4:24pm
Jo Knight and Melanie Mathieson from Armidales Silver Swans warming up at the barre at NERAM. Picture supplied
Get ready to passé, plié and pirouette as part of Seniors Festival activities, which kick off at the New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) from March 12 to March 22.

