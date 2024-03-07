The young women of the New England Show Society shine brightly

Annie Teege has been crowned Young Woman for 2024 by the Armidale and New England Show Society, while last year's winner, Katie Williams, is preparing for the 2024 Royal Easter Show.
Ms Teege said it was a surreal moment when her name was called out as the competition's winner and area ambassador for 2024.
"Honestly, I didn't expect to win, I expected to maybe be runner up or even third, It was just amazing. I still don't know what to say, it was all very surreal and a magical weekend," she said.
Ms Teege works and lives on a cattle property at from Wongwibinda, near Ebor, and also works at the Armidale cattle sales.
She is undertaking a wool classing course soon and has a passion for agriculture, especially women in agriculture.
"I want to show the young girls that it's ok to get out there and prove ourselves, because I feel agriculture is still a very male dominated industry," she said.
"I enjoy trying to show that women can get out there and so the same thing as the guys."
Emma Pearson and Emma Gray were runners up in the competition, while Klaudia Stace was named the 2024 Junior Young Woman winner.
While Ms Teege celebrates her victory, the 2023 Young Woman winner, Katie Williams, is preparing to represent Zone 4 (from Tamworth to Tenterfield and from Dorrigo to Walgett) at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show after being selected as a finalist in Tamworth.
Ms Williams was one of 16 girls competing for Zone 4 selection and said she is very excited about attending the Royal Easter Show, although is mostly unsure of what to expect.
"They keep everything pretty much under wraps, a little bit hush hush until we get there, which is a little scary, but mostly really exciting," she said.
"Being a representative of Zone 4, I've made it a point to get out and see a lot of the local shows in the area before I head down to Sydney, because I'm not just representing Armidale in this instance, but the entire zone."
"So, I'd like to get out and see what other Ag shows are doing, what they are struggling with and what they're doing well in, just so I can get a really well-rounded grasp on how our show is doing," she said.
The Armidale and New England Show Young Woman competition is definitely not a beauty pageant. Ultimately, it aims to find a young female Ambassador for the Armidale area.
The winner is selected by a panel of three judges and remains the Young Woman until the next year's show.
Her role involves many official and informal duties. Entrants must have a genuine interest in, and knowledge of, rural NSW. The Competition encourages the participation and awareness of issues faced by women in rural NSW.
Contestants are judged on personality, confidence, ambition and life goals, general knowledge, rural knowledge, presentation and speech.
Finalists must also demonstrate knowledge of their local community and current affairs. In addition to their potential ambassadorial qualities, contestants are also judged on their involvement in, and experience of, rural affairs.
