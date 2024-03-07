The Armidale Express
The young women of the New England Show Society shine brightly

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
March 8 2024 - 8:00am
Winners are grinners, 2024 young women of the year. From left: Emma Pearson 2024 runner up, Klaudia Stace, Junior winner, Katie Williams, 2023 winner and zone 4 finalist, Annie Teege, 2024 winner, Sophie Markham, 2023 junior winner and Emma Gray, 2024 2nd runner up
Annie Teege has been crowned Young Woman for 2024 by the Armidale and New England Show Society, while last year's winner, Katie Williams, is preparing for the 2024 Royal Easter Show.

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

