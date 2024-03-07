Annual Blues knockout down on numbers

The Armidale Blues annual knockout might be a little smaller than usual but that doesn't mean the competition won't be fierce.
The carnival is in its 41st year and numbers are a little bit lower than normal.
Seven men's teams - Richmond Range, Coffs Harbour Snappers, Port Macquarie Vikings, Tamworth Magpies, Tamworth Pirates, Barbarians and the Blues - will take part.
Meanwhile, the women's competition is also small with four teams - Barbets, Tamworth Magpies, Glen Innes Elkettes and Coffs Harbour Snappers.
Blues president Anthony McMillan said some of the usual suspects won't be there this year.
"St Pat's and Forest from Sydney have not made the trek this year," he said.
"I don't know the reason why, I think they have new coaches or something and they weren't that interested in bringing their players up here or something.
"And Albies and Robb have decided to go and have trial matches out of town.
"Pirates girls were struggling to get a team together so they pulled out.
"Unfortunately we have a major re-build with our girls and they're too green, they haven't done enough training to put a team in so we have only got seven men's and four women's.
"[But] If they have got the full squads, it works out to be 250-odd players in town."
The Richmond Range team is a new addition to the knockout.
They are headed up by former Queensland Red, Alex Gibbon.
"They are a bit of an unknown so we will see what happens there," McMillan said.
Moving forward, the Blues are hopeful they can put plans in place to keep teams coming back in the future.
"We don't want to let it die," McMillan said.
"Hopefully we will put something in place so all the local teams know the second weekend in March every year is knockout weekend and see if we can keep them in town.
"Obviously without the student teams we are going to be down a fair crowd too.
"It is what it is, we will just move on and it should still be a cracker of a day."
The first game begins at 8.30am.
There will be a bar, barbecue, Easy As coffee and more.
No alcohol is to be brought into the ground. Major sponsors are the Whitebull Hotel, Nutrien and Sportspower.
