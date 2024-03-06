Free sausage sizzle marks new lease of life for city's tip shop

A FREE community sausage sizzle will be held to celebrate the opening of Armidale Regional Council's Second Hand Goods Shop on Saturday, March 9 at 12 noon.
The much-anticipated shop is in a different building to the former tip shop but in the same waste management area, off Long Swamp Road.
Opening hours will be 12pm to 4.30pm on weekends.
Since the previous tip shop closed in December because of safety concerns, Council has been working hard to get a new and improved site up and operating for the community.
"As a Council, we appreciate the significance of the services that the tip shop provided to the community as a source of second-hand goods, especially in the midst of the current cost-of-living crisis," Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"Our Waste Services team has been working very hard behind the scenes to get the new Second Hand Goods Shop up and running for our community and has been saving valuable items from landfill since the previous shop was closed.
"While there have been some changes to opening times, we hope the community will support the new shop and discover some great bargains there which will help in diverting waste from landfill."
Council will be providing this as an interim service, using existing resources, while a long-term solution is being implemented, Mayor Coupland said.
During this interim period, the facility will be open weekends only from 12pm to 4.30pm and will only accept eftpos as no cash is held onsite at the Waste Management Facility.
