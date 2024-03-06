Quilters see red, have House in stitches | Watch the video

LEGACY House will be transformed into a sea of red next weekend, when Quilters and Patchworkers of New England hold their 40th annual exhibition.
Members decided on a ruby theme for their needlework, reflecting the fact 40 years is a ruby anniversary.
"The exhibition will showcase a large collection of quilts, wallhangers, cushions, bags and embroideries," convenor Robyn Wood said.
"We also have trading tables in the back room, with members' handmade articles for sale."
The exhibition opens at 9am on Saturday, March 16 and concludes on March 17.
Centrepiece of the exhibition will be the Entrance Quilt that consists of 40 panels on a ruby theme.
Each individual piece is designed around a number and is unique.
Mrs Wood said the group was expecting more than 300 visitors to the exhibition, in Legacy House on Faulkner Street.
Each year the group makes and raffles a quilt, with the proceeds going to a local charity; this year's recipient is Riding for the Disabled Armidale.
"We usually raise between $2000 and $4000 on our raffle quilt," Mrs Wood said.
"Over the past 12 years, our small group has been able to donate nearly $37,000 to local charities."
Quilters and Patchworkers of New England meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays between 9.30am and 1.30pm and the second and fourth Wednesdays between 7pm and 9.30 pm at RFBI in the Masonic Village on Cookes Road, Armidale.
Mrs Wood said the group welcomed new members.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.