Quarter finals beckon for schoolboy team

THE Armidale School under 15s cricket team will be hoping recent good form continues when it hosts Hunter Valley Grammar School in the quarter final of the Wiburd Shield this Friday to determine which of the teams will then progress to the final four.
A seven wicket victory over Carinya Christian College on February 19 delivered TAS the finals berth, having defeated Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School from Tweed Heads and Coffs Harbour's St Columba's Anglican School, earlier in the rounds.
The Wiburd Shield is a knockout cricket competition for independent schools who do not play in regular weekly inter-school competition.
TAS plays in the Armidale District Cricket Association competition, with the First XI, which includes six regular members of the TAS under 15s Wiburd Shield team, currently minor premiers of Second Division.
"Playing against adults means that our First Eleven have to perform their skills against experienced players week in, week out," TAS cricket coordinator and coach Harry Dobson said.
"Sometimes we come up against opposition with longer playing careers than some of our players have been alive.
"It means that our team faces a steep learning curve every Saturday afternoon. It forces our players to expand their skill set, because youth and talent will only take you so far.
"It is very pleasing that the Firsts finished on top of the table after the completion of the minor rounds and this augers well for the Wiburd Shield match."
There is only one change to the team that beat Carinya, "and the team is settled and every player understands the role they play in our side," Dobson said.
TAS grounds staff have been busy preparing the school's turf cricket pitch ahead of the fixture, with the coin toss expected to be at 9.30am.
