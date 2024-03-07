Greaves greatness

The Armidale Express Property of the Week, Friday March 8: 5 Greaves Close, Armidale:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 5 Greaves Close.
5 Greaves Close is a fantastic family home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac. Built in 2019, the location is ideal being close to schools, shopping, and parklands. The home offers four bedrooms, three with built-in robes and ceiling fans, while the main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe and ensuite.
The home provides two living areas and an outdoor entertaining space, making it perfect for a large family or multi-generational living. This stunning property has been thoughtfully designed with a bright, well-lit, open plan interior, and beautiful tiles throughout the living areas and bathrooms, along with quality carpet in the bedrooms.
The kitchen has quality appliances including an induction cooktop and dishwasher, and overlooks the open plan meals area through to outdoors. You can watch the kids play in the undercover entertaining area or the fully fenced backyard which includes maintained lawns and a convenient rainwater tank.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.