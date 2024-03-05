'A place to call home:' Mad Proppa Deadly secures new studio space

Mad Proppa Deadly (MPD), an indigenous corporation based in Armidale NSW that provides youth creative development, will finally have access to a permanent music studio space thanks to a $888,684 State Government grant.
Since 2020 MPD has been touring around NSW in an 8-metre fully mobile music studio visiting regional communities such as Uralla, Moree, Tamworth and Tingha, offering music workshops to youth and a chance to find their creative voice.
The funding will go towards building an industry standard music studio on the grounds of the Armidale Teachers College, the home of the New England conservatorium of Music on the corner of Faulkner and Mossman Street
MPD Managing Director and co-founder, Nate Weatherall, said he was eternally grateful to receive funding to set up a permanent studio and was thrilled when he heard the application had been approved.
"I've always had that vision of wanting a permanent space where people can come and be creative, we've always operated out of the caravan so having a home base studio will be incredible, I can't wait," he said.
Alexandra Gardner-Marlin is the other half of the co-founder equation. She is the MPD executive producer and is currently studying a Master of Economic and Regional Development. She is passionate about creating opportunities for young people to recognise and live their full potential.
New England Conservatorium of music (NECOM) Co-CEO ( Business) Sophie Williams said the new studio will be located in the old master's residence, which has been vacant for a number of years, and will have a number of breakout rooms, will be completely sound proof and will have a variety of the latest audio tech available. NECOM is a grant partner with Mad Proppa Deadly.
"The mobile van fits maybe one or two decks for composition work, the new studio will have maybe up to ten mini studios and a main workshop space where they can do larger group work," she said.
"We knew it was going to be groundbreaking for Mad Proppa Deadly to reach that next stage of their organisation and outreach and engagement with the youth of the region. The new studio will provide a home and give the kids a place to come and be and make music, be creative, have the mentorship of all the youth support providers they have on site.
"Having that place of belonging and support will be absolutely huge for Mad Proppa Deadly."
MPD secured the funds under the previous State Government's Regional Youth Investment Program and had signed a lease with the NSW Department of Education, which manages the NECOM building.
Northern Tablelands MP, Adam Marshall, who visited MPD last week said he was thrilled for the new studio space, believing it would be a "fantastic opportunity to nurture creativity and foster musical talent".
Mr Weatherall is an artist, music producer and youth worker based in Armidale. He has extensive experience facilitating hip-hop, music production and songwriting workshops for young people of all ages and backgrounds and aims to give young people in his community the opportunity to build confidence, express themselves and showcase their unique talents.
"For me, the studio means that I can offer young people in the region a place, you know, a safe space where they can just be themselves and express themselves fully and be creative.
"It's about having an outlet for young people, that's what it means to me, young people can come to a safe place and be creative in a non-judgmental environment.
Mr Weatherall said for someone raised in the region, he would have loved the chance to do something like this.
"For all of my studio experiences, I had to go out of Armidale and out of country to work. Now we don't have to do that because we will have a spot right here in Armidale," he said.
"It means young people from Inverell, Tenterfield, Glen Innes, Moree, Tingha, Uralla, Guyra, Walcha, all these small communities will be able to now access this place and it's going to be a place for those people who want to be creative and they will not be turned away.
"It's for beginners, it's for more experience artists who may have been doing it for a while, whatever level you're at on your musical journey, this space is for you."
