'A place to call home:' Mad Proppa Deadly secures new studio space

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated March 6 2024 - 2:43pm, first published March 5 2024 - 3:08pm
Celebrating an $888,684 State Government grant to construct Mad Proppa Deadlys new music studios in Armidale, AJ Sharpley, left, Houghton Weatherall, Ben Sowden, Mad Proppa Deadly Managing Director Nate Weatherall, Harrimiah Lansborough, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Dajarn Weatherall, Executive Officer and Co-founder Alex Gardner-Marlin and CarolineAshby.
Mad Proppa Deadly (MPD), an indigenous corporation based in Armidale NSW that provides youth creative development, will finally have access to a permanent music studio space thanks to a $888,684 State Government grant.

