The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Artwork has landed at Armidale Regional Airport

By Staff Writers
Updated March 5 2024 - 11:01am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale Regional Airport manager Angela Garvey with artist James Rogers, Sarah Reddington (Council's arts, culture and heritage officer), deputy Mayor Todd Redwood and Mayor Sam Coupland.
Armidale Regional Airport manager Angela Garvey with artist James Rogers, Sarah Reddington (Council's arts, culture and heritage officer), deputy Mayor Todd Redwood and Mayor Sam Coupland.

A WOODEN sculpture which doubles as seating and a children's play space has been installed at Armidale Regional Airport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.