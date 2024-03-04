Artwork has landed at Armidale Regional Airport

A WOODEN sculpture which doubles as seating and a children's play space has been installed at Armidale Regional Airport.
The artwork, The Raft, is by prominent Walcha-based sculptor James Rogers and has been donated to Armidale Regional Council by the Children's Hospital at Westmead. They had originally commissioned the work.
"This is a significant addition to Armidale Regional Council's Public Art Collection by an established, successful, and award-winning New England sculptor," Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland said.
"Not only is the bespoke sculpture a great example of the amazing creative talent we have in the New England, but it will also enhance the visitor experience at Armidale Regional Airport, providing seating options for café patrons, travellers and those awaiting arrivals."
The Raft, which was donated and transported at no cost to Armidale Regional Council, has just been installed by the artist and council staff at the airport.
"The artwork was commissioned as a children's play space in 1995 for the Westmead Children's Hospital," Rogers said.
"It took me 12 months to complete the commission which is made from Sydney Blue Gum slabs. The use of the space down there at the hospital was changed, and I was pleased that Armidale Regional Council could accept the work. I really hope people come to the airport and enjoy it."
The Raft is located in the arrivals area and airport café at Armidale Regional Airport.
"I encourage people to make time to visit the airport, even if you are not travelling," Mayor Coupland said.
"The café is ideal for coffee or a meal, and now with the addition of this impressive, interactive artwork, the airport can be a destination in itself."
The Alternate Root Airport café is open daily and serves cooked breakfasts on Saturdays and Sundays between 7am and 12noon. The airport offers two hours of free parking with no ticket required.
Rogers has been shortlisted for the Wynne Prize on four occasions. The Wynne Prize is currently on display at New England Regional Art Museum along with the Homegrown Wynne which features another of his sculptures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.