Schoolgirl team records their best result at Sydney regatta

ROWERS from The Armidale School made their mark at the NSW Schoolgirl Head of the River at the Sydney International Regatta Centre on Sunday with podiums in three finals and a swag of personal best times for crews, the best result yet for TAS at the premier schoolgirl rowing event in the state.
Leading the charge was Georgia Henderson who won a gold medal in the Year 9 single scull over 1000m, crossing the line in a personal best time of 4:07:31 - seven seconds ahead of the next finisher and almost 14 seconds faster than her heat earlier in the day.
The gold is an addition to the silver she took in under 16 girls single scull at the NSW Rowing Championships last month, and a gold for winning the Year 8 event at the Schoolgirl Head of the River last year.
"For my heat, I knew I only had to finish in the top four to get into the final, sol I just paced myself for a comfortable race," Georgia said.
"I was nervous getting into the final but I got a really good start - I like to get out in front early so I can see the rest of the field which spurs me on.
"Then I just stuck to my race plan, accelerating with fifteen hard strokes at the five hundred metre mark and then at the seven fifty, just going as hard as I can."
Elder sister Isabella, who only started in a single scull in January, snared a bronze in the Year 10 single scull final over 2000m in 8:40:48.
"Single sculling is different to rowing with a crew because it's all up to you," she said.
"I had progressed my times in each of the lead up regattas so felt good going into my heat and was really pleased to win that. I honestly would have been really satisfied just to make the final, but to come third, well I couldn't be happier," she said.
Also taking home bronze medals were Jordie Cullen, Polly Thibault, Isabelle Coddington, Clare McDouall and coxswain Jemima Atkin, in the Year 10 Coxed Quad over 2000m.
"It was a hugely successful day against some very stiff competition from large city schools," TAS rowing coordinator Ben MacDougall said.
"That seven of our ten crews qualified to row in the final of their respective event, is an excellent achievement in itself."
Such is the success that TAS will now boat crews at the Australian Open Schools rowing Championships at SIRC on March 18 to 24.
"Often the national titles are held in another state but with this year's championships being held at SIRC, it presents a wonderful opportunity for some of our better rowers to take to the water against the very best in the country," MacDougall said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.