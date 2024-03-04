Armidale East Mall draft plans go on public display

Plans to revitalise Armidale's East Mall are on display to the public throughout March, as the upgrades attempt to make the precinct more appealing for visitors, locals and business owners.
Council agreed to endorse the Draft Detailed Design Concept Plans for the East Mall (Draft East Mall Plan) for public exhibition at its Ordinary Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 28.
The public exhibition will last for a period of no less than 28 days from March 1 to 29. There will also be a shopfront in the mall open from 9am Monday, March 4 to 4pm Friday, March 8.
The draft plans stem from the Armidale City Mall Vibrancy Plan, which was developed between 2015 and 2017 in consultation with business owners.
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland said previous feedback from the community during that consultation reinforced the need to address traffic flow and increase parking opportunities.
"The overall aesthetic and appeal of the east mall also needed to be addressed due to a prolonged decline in business health with empty shops, little pedestrian traffic and an overall poor streetscape," he said.
"We are very optimistic and excited about the draft plans for the improvement of the East Mall and I am eager to share this with the community to get their feedback and hopefully an endorsement to move ahead and create a vibrant East Mall precinct."
To make a submission and to view the draft plans visit the Your Say Armidale Page.
Once the exhibition period has concluded the plans may be revised with consideration to the submissions received.
