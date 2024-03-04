Minister a special guest at Int'l Women's Day event | See the photos

A WOMEN'S jobs academy and working women's centre are initiatives NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison outlined at an Armidale International Women's Day event on Monday, March 4.
Ms Harrison was special guest at the event, where she also launched the Rural Womens Gathering 30th Anniversary History.
More than 110 guests attended the event at Armidale City Bowling Club.
Special guests included Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland, New England MP Barnaby Joyce and Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall - the only men in the audience.
Before her speech, Ms Harrison said she held a special connection with Armidale.
"My husband lived in Faulkner Street and went to Armidale High," Ms Harrison said.
"And I have visited here a number of times in my former role as shadow minister for early childhood education. So Armidale has a special place in my heart."
Ms Harrison gave the keynote address at the event, hosted by Zonta, Carers NSW and HealthWise.
She began by paying tribute to the women and girls who had contributed to a positive change in society and said there was much to celebrate on this special day for women.
"Fifty per cent of the NSW cabinet are now women and we have our first female Commissioner of Police, Karen Webb [also a UNE alumni]," Ms Harrison said.
Ms Harrison went on to outline the introduction of a jobs academy during her government's term of office.
The academy, she said, would support 1000 women over two years to become job-ready, while addressing chronic labour and skills shortages in the state.
Her government had committed $5.8 million to start the academy, which would support women from initial exploration to continuing support once they found a new job.
"We're also working with the Federal Government to establish a new working women's centre in NSW," Ms Harrison said.
Such centres help women navigate work-related issues including sexual harassment, underpayment, wage theft and parental leave.
But work still needed to be done to close the gender pay gap between male and female workers across NSW, which stood at 11.8 per cent.
Monday's event included a fun fashion segment, hosted by Glen Innes identity Mary Hollingworth, with music provided by Goldheist, Armidale's Hester Fraser.
There was also a Q&A with a panel of women answering questions previously taken from the floor, as well as lucky door prizes.
International Women's Day is on Friday, March 8.
