ASC student Sophia wins Lions share of public speaking event at Guyra

ARMIDALE Secondary College student Sophia Markham can talk up her success after a winning streak with the Lions Club in Guyra.
Sophia, representing Armidale Dumaresq Lions Club, was declared the winner of the public speaking and overall winner of the Region 4 Youth of the Year final by chair of the judging panel, Simon Murray.
The event was held on Saturday, February 24 at Guyra Bowling and Recreation Club; Region 4 of Lions District 201N1 held the final in Guyra.
Lion Jim Betts of Guyra was in charge of proceedings.
Entrants from Glen Innes, Inverell, Guyra and Armidale were supported by family and members of the Lions club they were representing.
"All entrants submitted a comprehensive record of their academic, cultural and community achievements," Armidale Dumaresq Lions Club secretary Carolyn Gadd said.
"They were interviewed by the judges before participating in the public speaking event which includes two, two-minute impromptu speeches (all on the same topic) and a five-minute prepared speech on a topic of personal interest."
The next step for Sophia is the Lions District 201N1 District final, hosted by Armidale Dumaresq Lions Club on April 6 at the Armidale City Bowling Club.
Lion David Dorrian is the Armidale Dumaresq Lions Club's youth of the Year Chairperson.
