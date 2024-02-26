The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

ASC student Sophia wins Lions share of public speaking event at Guyra

By Staff Writers
Updated February 26 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lion Jim Betts of Guyra and Armidale Secondary College student Sophia Markham at the Region 4 Youth of the Year final.
Lion Jim Betts of Guyra and Armidale Secondary College student Sophia Markham at the Region 4 Youth of the Year final.

ARMIDALE Secondary College student Sophia Markham can talk up her success after a winning streak with the Lions Club in Guyra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.