Show your pride at Curtis park for inclusive event

In a celebration of diversity, Armidale is set to host a new community event that promises to be a beacon of inclusivity for young people in the region.
The inaugural Pride in the Park event will be held at Curtis Park on Friday 23 February.
Armidale Regional Council is hosting the event, working in collaboration with several locally based community groups and organisations.
The NSW Governor General Margaret Beazley will be attending the event.
"Pride in the Park highlights a commitment to making sure that our entire community feels included, seen and supported," said Armidale Regional Councillor Debra O'Brien.
"The event will be welcoming and inclusive. It is a reminder that we are a community made up of humans and intends to foster an understanding of the diverse individuals and groups living in Armidale.
The event is designed to generate a sense of community among all residents in the New England."
While it is aimed at young people including students, everyone is welcome to attend Pride in the Park which will run from 3pm-7pm.
"Pride in the Park is a great opportunity for our young people to attend an event with like-minded people and celebrate diversity and inclusion in a safe and fun environment," Cr O'Brien said.
"It will also offer young people a chance to link up with community-based support services and groups."
The event will be filled with fun and fabulous activities including live entertainment, community service stalls, delicious food and drinks, jumping castles, and the show-stopping Paws Up dog jumping show by Back Track Youth Works.
Information, support, and community service stalls in attendance will include PCYC Armidale, Back Track Youth Works, Carers NSW, The Family Support Services (TFSS), SES, Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA Guyra), Rural Fire Service (RFS), Ambulance NSW, Armidale Secondary College Purple Club, Australia Leadership and Communication Training (ALACT), Head Space and Pathfinders.
For more information go to the Pride in the Park event on Facebook and Armidale Regional Council's social media pages.
