The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Show your pride at Curtis park for inclusive event

February 22 2024 - 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a celebration of diversity, Armidale is set to host a new community event that promises to be a beacon of inclusivity for young people in the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.