Gal Winter shares her passion for food and science at Gal's Kitchen Culture

An Armidale mother of two and doctor of Biomedical Science, Gal Winter, is sharing her passions of food, culture and science with the community, through Gal's Kitchen Culture.
A self-described foodie, Dr Winter has been running workshops to impart her fascination and love of the making, and eating, of food, through some fun and unique workshops.
Dr Winter described the business as "a way of connecting with people through food and give accurate and reliable information".
Culture is at the centre of Gal's Kitchen.
Firstly, people's cultural background and the way they choose to instil content into their lives, then the microbial sense of the word, often using fermentation in her cooking, and lastly through meeting like-minded people and growing her foodie community.
Dr Winter said she loves doing the workshops and has had a fantastic response from the community.
"I started it because I just wanted to be around other people that are foodies like me and enjoy food and enjoy talking about food and sharing food together," she said.
"It's really lovely. You get really special people coming to these workshops.
"What's even greater is that I have some people come to several workshops, or do it once, and then bring their family and share this experience together."
Dr Winter studied Food Science and Biochemistry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel, graduating with Bachelor and Masters Degrees. This is where she was introduced to the world of food microbiology and "it was love at first sight!".
In 2008, she was awarded an international PhD Scholarship from Western Sydney University and moved to Australia to research the process of wine fermentation at the Australian Wine Research Institute.
Today she works as a senior lecturer at the university of New England (UNE), teaching microbiology, biochemistry and nutrition, and runs an active research group, studying the microbiome in humans and plants environment.
Through her background in science, Dr Winter believes the food they make in the workshops can have added benefits for people, especially in their health.
"Also in preparation methods and understanding why we do things," she said.
"There's a lot of pseudoscience information online. So I think in these workshops, you can get information that is reliable.
"Everyone leaves the workshop with a recipe book that also has all the theories and references and solid scientific information."
Currently, Gal's Kitchen Culture runs four workshops.
The flagship Fermentation Science Workshop, integrates theoretical knowledge on the science of fermentation with hands on preparation of fermented foods from different cultures. this includes traditional Jewish foods Challah and babka, preparing sourdough bread and learning about vegetable fermentation by making sauerkraut.
Sourdough & Yoga sees participants learn to make a sourdough through theory and practical work, while also learning about yoga, and the threads that connect the two. Dr Winter is assisted by The Yoga Shed's Kate Pattisson.
Fermented Foods & Mood explores the concepts of food and mood, with the latest studies in gut microbiology and the gut-brain axis, as attendees learn of the importance of fermented food to the gut microbiome.
Fantastic Feasts is inspired by the other workshops, where Dr Winter puts on a big spread for attendees. Here people can learn to make good honest Middle Eastern-style feasts, full of flavours and colours, with little theory and lots of hands-on cooking.
Dr Winter said the workshops allow people to learn about food and cooking on multiple fronts, scientific and practical.
"It's all part of the same experience," she said. "Trying to walk the line between enough science and not too much science.
"There's a really good balance of practice and theory, I think in all the workshops.
Gal's Kitchen Culture runs out of PLC Armidale. For more information about Gal's Kitchen Culture or to register for an upcoming workshop visit galskitchenculture.com.au.
