Gal Winter shares her passion for food and science at Gal's Kitchen Culture

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
February 15 2024 - 1:15pm
Senior Lecturer Biomedical Sciences at UNE Dr Gal Winter runs workshops for fellow foodies at Gal's Kitchen Culture.
Senior Lecturer Biomedical Sciences at UNE Dr Gal Winter runs workshops for fellow foodies at Gal's Kitchen Culture.

An Armidale mother of two and doctor of Biomedical Science, Gal Winter, is sharing her passions of food, culture and science with the community, through Gal's Kitchen Culture.

