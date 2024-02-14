UNE's Katherine Chambers excited to launch her newly published book

University of New England (UNE) teacher, Katherine Chambers, has released her first book, Augustine on the Nature of Virtue and Sin, and is launching it at Boo Books in Armidale.
A lecturer of Religious Studies, History and Philosophy at UNE, Ms Chambers has spent many years working on this book, which explores Augustine of Hippo - a key figure in the history of Christianity, who had a profound impact on the course of Western moral and political thought.
"It's a study of Augustine of Hippo, who's probably the main, ancient thinker in the western world," she said.
"His writings in the fourth, fifth centuries, are really foundational for the formation of mediaeval, reformation, modern thinkers, and modern philosophers and theologians closely engaged with him.
"So you can call him a late antique thinker, but he's really at the cusp of the transition from what you might call the pagan, classical, Greek and Roman world, to the Western Christian thought world of the Middle Ages and beyond.
"He's at the the centre of European thought and European tradition"
Ms Chambers counters the view that Augustine broke with classical eudaimonism (theory that the highest ethical goal is happiness and personal well-being).
She demonstrates that his moral thought builds on the dominant approach to ethics in classical 'pagan' antiquity, remaining faithful to the eudaimonist approach to ethics.
"I look at his understanding of these key ideas of virtue and sin," she said. "Which is really at the centre of a lot of religious thought, but also ethics, moral philosophy, and it reaches into political and social thought.
"'What do we mean, when we say that something's wrong or when do we say that's a good action ... 'what makes doing good things attractive?', and 'why might we not want to do bad things'.
"Its an attempt to place our intuitions about what it means to be good and bad, knowing the bigger framework where it relates to what human beings are trying to achieve in their life."
She said it is meant to be a step away from ordinary uses of ideas and instead look at their meanings.
"I suppose it's the bigger picture and that's a question that people talked a lot about in the past and continue to talk about in the present," said Ms Chambers.
"It's trying to show that these ancient thinkers like Augustine ... are really relevant to modern debates about ethics, what it means to be good and why actions might be called bad."
Ms Chambers said she was excited for the launch and hopes the community will come out to Boo Books to support UNE and the new book.
"It is the best moment when the stuff you've been working on, pretty much on your own ... you finally get it into print, and it's available for people to read," she said.
"It's what motivates you through the trials and tribulations of thinking through these things, trying to clearly convey your ideas, your argument.
"When you feel like you've done your best and hopefully done credit to all of the hard work you've put into it yet, it's an incredibly special moment."
Augustine of Hippo is part of Ms Chambers' teaching at UNE and she hopes this book will be taken up by other scholars in their teachings and work.
She is also hopeful that the book can interest people in what is a somewhat forgotten time period of history.
"It's up to us to make it clear why it's worthwhile studying this material and hopefully my enthusiasm and genuine belief that this is a really relevant time period to study, speaks to the present, and I hope that comes through," said Ms Chambers.
Augustine on the Nature of Virtue and Sin by Katherine Chambers is launching it at Boo Books in Armidale on Tuesday, February 20 from 5.30pm to 7pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.