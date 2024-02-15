Narnia on Newton

The Armidale Express Property of the Week, Friday February 16: 101 Newton Street, Armidale:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 101 Newton Street.
Located at 101 Newton Street, this charming home will sweep you up in its tranquil beauty. Nestled in a quiet street, the property boasts a spacious 1012 square metre block with established gardens that have been beautifully crafted and maintained. The lush greenery welcomes you into a stunning peaceful private backyard space for everyone to enjoy. There is an adjoining bushland reserve, a garden shed, 10,000 litre rainwater tanks, and a well appointed, self-contained guest cottage or dual occupancy at the rear.
The home is beautifully presented throughout with a cosy loungeroom that extends onto the front verandah via French doors. Four large and sunlight bedrooms, along with two bathrooms, provide space and convenience for everyone. The home is insulated in the ceiling, east facing wall, and under flooring, and is perfectly heated and cooled throughout the year by a wood fire, fan, and air conditioning in both the house and self contained cottage.
