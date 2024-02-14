First time mum loves the flexibility she gets from her new small business

New mum Jordie Cox has loved owning and running her own business from home, giving her the flexibility to raise her daughter and spend time with her family.
The 21-year-old first time mum grew up around Armidale and Uralla. After moving away, she returned with her partner is 2023.
She worked locally until August last year, when she decided to quit her job and start up her own small business - L&J Home and Giftwares.
"It started out as just something to get my hands busy and then it just sort of developed into something that I wanted to make a career for myself in," said Ms Cox.
"Basically the start of my future. I want to buy other businesses later on in my life. I want to get into buying things like cafes and small stores and small retail stores, if not making this business into its own small retail store.
"Something I can make a life out of, not only for my daughter, but for my family as well."
The business specialises in resin art and provides a vast range of home and gift items, with customisation available to every piece.
Out of her resin work, Ms Cox can make bookmarks, keychains, coasters, ornaments, little glass windows, memorials and has plans to add metal work with the help of her partner.
"I also do the sublimation mugs and hats. All sorts of different sublimation clothing. So the vinyl print clothing," she said.
"I'm into the car decals stickers and wall stickers ... anything that I can cut and print onto something, I am able to do.
"I do a lot of the sewing, I sew scrunchies and little t shirts ... I also want to get into baby wear ... things that first time mums or personalised gifts to give to someone at a baby shower."
There are plenty of skills required to make Ms Cox's creations. Some of what she uses she learnt growing up, from her mum and grandma, but some she has taught herself including the resin and sticker work.
L&J Home and Giftwares has been successful so far, but there are plenty of plans for its future.
"It started out as most small businesses from home do ... family and friends are the ones who get you started and give you your first projects," said Ms Cox.
"But I've now got my website up and running, and I want to get into the community a bit more.
"I have two wholesale stores, one in Edinburgh and another in Kempsey, and I'm eventually going to get around to other small towns and get into other wholesale stores. Just be out into the community a bit more."
One of Ms Cox's favourite aspects of her business is the flexibility.
"It helps me not only with [my daughter], but with being a stay at home person in general," she said.
"It allows me to be more flexible with my partner, with family, with doing things around town and with friends. It allows me to not just work for myself, but work with and for others as well.
"It gives me flexibility with everything in my life."
As L&J Home and Giftwares continues to journey through its first year, Ms Cox is hoping to build support across the community and grow.
"We're really small at the moment, were just starting out, and ... I really do just want to make my small business thrive and make something of myself."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.