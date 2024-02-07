Kentucky residents form Co-op in the hopes of saving their general store

A group of Kentucky residents have come together with the hopes of saving their general store, which is facing closure at the end of May.
The Kentucky General Store has been up for sale for several years, but has not found a buyer.
Now, residents have formed the Kentucky NSW Co-operative with the aims of raising funds to enable the community to buy the property and run the business.
The co-op's committee think it is important to keep the current services - which includes a Post Office, essential groceries, cafe and fuel - available to the residents, as well as enhance community by creating a social meeting place for locals.
They believe the store's closure would be a great loss to residents, saving travel time and fuel, and especially elderly residents, who drive less and may not be confident on the new England Highway.
The co-op also sees an advantage to the store continuing operation, as adding value to the area's real estate.
In the future, they hope to create a relaxed garden area for coffee and beer garden, and possibly an open-air display of old farming equipment, potentially establishing Kentucky as a destination for passing tourists.
The shop was opened in the 1930's as a bakery, with a wood-fired brick oven - which is still standing, but not in use. It is hoped this historic landmark would become a key feature in a re-imagined general store.
To achieve all of this, the co-op seeks support from Kentucky residents and hopefully the wider community.
Support will need to come as financial contributions in the form of shares in the co-op, along with donations of materials and time to assist in re-energising the store.
A survey has been created and sent out to residents - by mail and online - to gauge local community support, with a second survey available for non residents.
The survey for Kentucky residents asks about whether they would use the shop and what products and services they would use.
Both surveys asks people to indicate if they are able to purchase shares in the co-op, and if they can, to indicate an amount, so the group can see if it will be viable to purchase the shop.
If successful, the co-op will then be asking for volunteers with skills in renovating, gardening, landscaping, bookkeeping, sales, promotions and more.
It will also finalise the business plan, establish the co-op's structure and seek investors.
To see the surveys, or for more information and updates on the co-op's progress, visit Kentucky NSW Co-Op on Facebook.
