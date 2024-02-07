Chandler Public School unveils brand new outdoor learning area

Students at Chandler Public School at Wollomombi have welcomed the 2024 school year with the opening of their shady new outdoor learning area.
The rock and timber yarning circle also has bush tucker gardens next to it, and synthetic grass.
Chandler Public School students helped design an Aboriginal-inspired mural featuring an echidna, the local Anaiwan totem.
The project took 12 months to complete and has already transformed the students' learning environment.
Anaiwan elder Bruce Cohen will perform a smoking ceremony with the students next week.
Completed late December, the improvements to the school grounds were partly funded by the Sustainable Schools Grant in 2023, aiding them to construct a yarning circle with bush tucker gardens, and Aboriginal-inspired mural.
School Principle Linda Frizell said the new learning space has already made a huge difference to the student's learning experience.
"Our students are overjoyed with the space we have created, while the staff and myself have seen the benefits in their personal wellbeing and learning. We now head outside every day for lessons and activities including reading, art, and wellbeing.
"Learning in a natural environment adds to and reinforces so much to the curriculum, it's given everyone at Chandler Public a new energy and focus," Ms Frizell said.
Chandler school was opened in 1881, only a few years after the opening of the Wollomombi Post Office in 1879.
It was said that in the late 1800's there were very few schools or qualified teachers in the remote areas of the New England.
In order to provide some sort of education for their children some settlers employed private tutors, or several families would club together to hire a teacher. Lessons then would take place in crudely constructed buildings which acted as classrooms.
While some of these tutors were well educated and fulfilled their tasks capably, "there were some queer characters among those old dominies" (RA McRae in The Recorder).
Some were misfits who could do little more than teach the most elementary reading and writing.
On the whole however, these people did valuable work, making it possible for many bush youngsters to receive an education they would not otherwise have obtained.
These days, Chandler Public School is a small, family-oriented rural school located in an idyllic bush land setting.
Students participate in a range of additional activities including debating, public speaking, major excursions, twice weekly after-school sport, inter-school visits, rock band mentoring, learning musical instruments, professional sports coaching, regular cooking lessons and varied visiting performances.
The school is exceptionally well-resourced with an up-to-date internet access computer per student, an all-weather tennis court, fixed playground equipment, current library collection and new reading resources and of course, a brand-new outdoor learning area!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.