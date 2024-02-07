The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Schools

Chandler Public School unveils brand new outdoor learning area

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
February 7 2024 - 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chandler Year 6 students and student leaders Kimi Jordan and Peyton Gerke cut the ribbon, officially opening the yarning circle. Photo supplied
Chandler Year 6 students and student leaders Kimi Jordan and Peyton Gerke cut the ribbon, officially opening the yarning circle. Photo supplied

Students at Chandler Public School at Wollomombi have welcomed the 2024 school year with the opening of their shady new outdoor learning area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.