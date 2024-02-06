Local lad wins coveted national scholarship to study at university

AN ARMIDALE student has been awarded a coveted scholarship to study at the University of Sydney.
Alexander Zuber is one of just 40 students from rural and regional Australia to receive the scholarship to live and study at the university's St Andrew's College.
Alexander is studying mechanical engineering at the university after graduating from The Armidale School.
The scholarship is granted to exceptional students from rural and regional communities across Australia. It will provide support for Alexander's college expenses, encompassing accommodation, meals, and academic assistance.
"Having grown up in a regional area I am keen to embrace new experiences and to immerse myself in the best educational environment I can, so I will be equipped to contribute back to the world through my academic disciplines, and in life," Alexander said.
"In visiting Andrew's during my last year of school, I was inspired by the energy, dedication and community [there].
"This degree will put me in a position where I can commence my dream of being an engineer.
"I sincerely hope that one day, I will similarly be able to give back in the ways that others have, to help future generations of young Andrew's scholars to find their dreams in life."
St Andrew's College principal Rob Leach said: "Alexander Zuber is a worthy recipient of a prestigious scholarship at St Andrew's College for 2024 and we look forward to him making a substantial contribution to the academic, sporting, artistic and cultural life of our college in the years to come.
"St Andrew's recognises the unique challenges faced by many rural and regional students in accessing higher education, and our scholarships are strategically designed to ease these challenges and provide much-needed financial support.
"These scholarships open doors to education for students from various backgrounds and also enrich our college community with their unique perspectives and talents."
St Andrew's College has been a residential college within the University of Sydney since 1867 and is today home to more than 380 male and female undergraduates, postgraduates and resident fellows.
It has a history of educating some of the nation's most accomplished Australians, including 18 Rhodes scholars, former Australian High Court Judge and United Nations President Doc Evatt, former NSW premier Sir George Fuller, Sydney Harbour Bridge designer John Bradfield and Olympians Jaime Ryan, Hannah Buckling, Forbes Carlile and Rohan Browning.
