Under 15 side into the next round of knockout cricket competition

The Armidale School's under 15 team is into the third round of the Wiburd Shield competition.
The side defeated St Columba's Anglican College, Port Macquarie by 81 runs at TAS last Friday to progress in the annual knockout cricket competition for independent schools who do not play in regular weekly inter-school competition.
Winning the toss, St Columba's sent TAS in to bat, with openers Will Hall and Archer Starr weathering a probing spell from St Columba's seam bowlers. Although both batted cautiously at first the runs began to flow when the stock bowlers operated.
Hall and Starr were particularly savage on any short deliveries. In his innings of 73, Starr deposited three sixes, before eventually dismissed with the score at 159, caught lofting the ball to long on. Archie McMaster set about pummelling the visitor's attack into submission and notched his half-century from 30 deliveries. At the other end Hall scored his 100 with the penultimate ball of the innings, having been on the pitch for the entire 40 overs.
St Columba's reply began sedately and the asking run rate climbed ever higher. Marshall Kellett made the first breakthrough on his way to a brace of wickets for TAS, the hosts taking a cluster of wickets shortly before the drinks interval leaving the visitors at 4-83.
"The dual spin attack of Starr and McMaster strangled St Columba's innings and 255 proved to be a bridge too far," coach Harry Dobson said.
"It must be said that the visitors showed a good deal of fight in avoiding being bowled out."
Best of the bowlers for TAS were Starr 3-19, McMaster 2-20 and Kellett 2-41.
TAS will now play Carinya Christian School from Tamworth in the next round of the competition on a date to be confirmed.
Last year TAS returned to the competition after an absence of some years, making it to the semi-finals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.