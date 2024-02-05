National Servicemen commemoration in Armidale

The Armidale and District National Servicemen's sub branch will hold a commemoration on February 11 at the National Servicemen's Memorial in Central Park Armidale at 11am.
Commonly referred to as the Armidale Nashos, a church service will also be held prior to the commemoration at 9.30am at St Pauls Presbyterian.
The commemoration service is in memory of the conscripts killed during World War II, Vietnam as well as those who died during their service or have passed away since completing their national service.
The commemoration will reflect on all those who have served since 1911 with four separate major conscriptions between 1911 to 1929, in 1939 to 1945, again in 1951 to 1959 and in 1965 to 1972.
Officials said more than 1.2 million men and boys had served across the four schemes.
During World War One, tens of thousands national servicemen (conscripts) volunteered to serve in the Fist AIF. In World War Two the second scheme began on January 1, 1940 and the national servicemen (conscripts) served in Militia Units deployed to Papua New Guinea (including the Battle of Australia) and South West Pacific campaigns.
A large number transferred to the Second AIF.
Some National Servicemen from the third scheme transferred to the Australian Regular Army on the completion of their National Service obligations. In the fourth scheme approximately 19,000 national servicemen served in Vietnam where 200 were killed in action including one from Armidale, two from Uralla, one from Inverell and three from Tamworth.
Again at this year's commemoration service organisers will involve the flags of the three local nashos killed in Vietnam.
Pte William (Billy) Brett (Armidale), Pte Trevor Attwood and Lance Corporal Ross McMillan both from Uralla).
This year the commemoration will be acknowledging Private George Lee, who after completing three years training as a National Servicemen, enlisted in the AIF in April 1916 embarked from Australia in August 1916 and was killed in action in the Battle of Messines, Belgium on June 7, 1917.
Also the 39th Australian Militia Battalion, predominately a National Service Battalion that was the first Australian unit to engage the Japanese on the Kokoda Track, New Guinea during WW2.
Guest speaker will be Kathie Marquardt, who will be speaking from her experiences in the Australian Army.
Over 15 schools from Armidale, Uralla and Guyra have been invited.
School students will be involved in the service by laying wreaths and reciting the National Servicemen's Ode and the Ode of Remembrance.
Families and friends of passed members plus members of the public have been invited to lay wreaths or floral tributes.
Invited guests include Federal, State, Local Governments, Legacy, Armidale, Uralla RSL Sub-branches, Glen Innes National Servicemen's Sub-branch.
For further information please contact nashos president Barry Dawson on 0428727386, or e-mail dawsonbarry@bigpond.com.au.
