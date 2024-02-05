Armidale costume maker and dress historian stitches through history

Bronwyn Clarke's interest in textile and clothing history has extended far past the history books.
The Armidale resident has regularly put her passion into practice, with it being her study, work and hobby.
"I'm a costume maker and dress historian," said Ms Clarke, who focuses in the clothing of ordinary people in the past, particularly ordinary women.
"So, how it was designed ... how they wore it and how it was made ... how was that made possible, the skills involved in fitting and dressing, and constructing clothing."
Through research-based practice, she constructs historic clothing using, as best she can, historically-accurate techniques and materials.
Dependent on region and era, in her recreations she uses different techniques and materials, whether it be hand stitching for pre-1850s items or spinning and weaving to create a specific fabric that is no longer available.
Ms Clarke is interested in all eras, but has confined her creations to cover from the 1780s to the 1920s, with the occasional foray into the 1940s and 1950s.
"It's changed a lot. How people make clothing 100-years-ago is different to how we do it now," she said.
The 61-year-old attributes this to technology, style, the whole approach to clothing and the world being "very much a throwaway society".
"Simple and quick, mass produced is all in vogue, but people do forget that even now somebody sits at a sewing machine and sews together our clothes ... that part has remained constant," she said.
Ms Clarke has completed an honours thesis on 18th century British worsted textiles, which involved researching original clothier's sample books and spinning and weaving small reconstructions of fabric types that have been lost and forgotten due to the Industrial Revolution.
Since then, she's been more concentrating on costume. She has worked, and still volunteers, at the Armidale Folk Museum, leading a small team documenting the museum's clothing collection.
She is currently completing a Master of History degree with a major in public history/applying history, and runs a blog, Stitching History, allowing others to follow her work and progress.
"The project I'm embarking on for that will be remaking an 1884 dress in the [Armidale] Folk Museum, that we know is a local wedding dress," said Ms Clarke.
"Looking into the whole process of designing, fitting and constructing that the dressmaker, who made the dress, probably had access to in Armidale at that time.
"I'm going to remake it twice in two different approaches ... exploring different techniques of remaking."
The project is titled 'Remaking as embodied research practice: a comparison of two approaches to remaking an 1884 dress'.
Ms Clarke is also set to travel to the UK in March for a major academic and special interest project, The Making Historical Dress Network.
At the event they look at various aspects of making historical dress as a practice and what can be learnt, research and academically wise, when an item from the past is remade.
"There's a lot of concepts and methodologies there," she said. "I'm going to be talking about the parallels between dressmakers in rural colonial Australia in the 1880s ... and being a dress historian in rural Australia now.
"There's parallels in terms of access to resources, access to expertise, making do and having to make choices about what you do and what you use."
While in the UK, she will also fulfil a lifelong dream by attending workshops at The School for Historical Dress.
Ms Clarke's interest in historic fashion is shared by some others in the local community, for which she created the Sew Lost in History: Costume and Historical Arts Group New England.
She hopes to encourage more people to get involved with historic clothing, whether that's in the creation of clothes or dressing up and attending events.
She is hosting two workshops this weekend - 'Getting Started in Historical Costuming and Cosplay' - at the Trick of the Eye Studio in Armidale. The first workshop sold out, but the second still has some spots available and will be on Saturday, February 10, from 10.00am to 12.30pm.
Ms Clarke hopes she can hold a few more workshops when she returns from the UK later this year.
