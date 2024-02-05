'See you Tomorrow' first day of friendship and learning for Waldorf kindy students

Last week kindergarten students from TAS, PLC and NEGS started their very first day of school, as seen in these fantastic photos galleries.
What kind of activities did the fresh-faced Waldorf Kindy students get up to on their first day of learning?
The Armidale Waldorf School has been offering Steiner education to the Armidale community for almost 40 years.
With 140 students and growing, the Waldorf School provides valuable educational offerings for all age groups from early childhood (playgroup and preschool), primary and secondary school up to year 10, with plans for expansion to year 11 in 2025 and year 12 in 2026.
According to teachers and administration staff, many children felt excited that Kindergarten had at last started!
They enthusiastically joined in with songs and dances, were mesmerised by a puppet story, and finished the day with beautiful needlework.
A cheerful "See you tomorrow" chorused as each child departed at the day's end, replete with friendship and learning.
