Breaking | Rex extends suspension of Armidale service until October

By Staff Writers
Updated February 2 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 5:01pm
Rex says 'continuing dislocated supply chains' are behind an extension of its Armidale service. The airline hopes to return to the city's skies on October 27.
REX HAS extended suspension of its flights from Armidale to Sydney until October 27.

