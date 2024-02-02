From lockdown hobby to small business: Guyra's own home brew store

When stuck at home during lockdown with little to do, Neil Fereday's wife brought home a Home Brewing kit telling him, he needs a hobby.
"I didn't really think much of it ... I thought it was a coffee percolator at first," said the Guyra resident. "But then I started getting into doing the brewing, and it became a hobby, which soon became a passion."
Since then Mr Fereday has turned his passion into a business, What's Brew'n.
Recognising his own issues with getting supplies, travelling to Inverell, Tamworth or ordering online, the 54-year-old father of four decided to get back into the workforce and open a store.
"I've worked full time for somebody since I was 13-years-old and I didn't want to actually work for somebody anymore," he said.
"My wife suggested I start a business doing something the I love. It was something that I enjoyed getting out of bed in the morning to go to, rather than dragging my butt out to go and do an eight hour day for somebody else.
"So I thought I'd open up a small little home brew place in [Guyra]. We didn't have one. A home brew store would help me increase my knowledge, just by talking to people, customers and whatnot. It's only a small business, but it's growing"
Opening in April 2022, What's Brew'n has already found a solid local market.
"We didn't have a lot of money to throw into it at the beginning, so I needed to find out what the locals needed, so I could supply them with that, and slowly built it up from there," he said.
To his surprise, most of the store's clientele are home distillers, but he is getting many of them more interested in brewing, wanting to encourage people who used to brew/distill at home, or had family who did it, to once again become enthused by it.
He's also recognised the constant price rises of alcohol has seen a lot of people, that would normally purchase a carton of beer each week, turn to home brewing.
"It's something they can get into. It's not that hard to do anymore," he said. "When I first opened ... 75 per cent of my sales were on the distilling side of things ... but looking at my monthly reports for the last six months, slowly the beer side of things is growing."
"It's been pretty good for the area, I think. I've got a good client base.
"It's work that I enjoy doing, which is a really big thing. Earning money is one thing, but enjoying what you're doing, it's worth a lot more."
Mr Fereday has done a few tastings at local events - including Guyra Trout Fest - and with the Rotary Club, which has gained him a few new customers.
His short term plans are to continue building the store, bringing in more, and different types, of products.
"So I can look after a lot bigger range of people who are into the craft," he said.
"I also want to start getting into jerky, smokers, I want to open up a section with rubs and marinades. They seem to go together. That is where I want to expand to.
"I mean, I'd like to open up a bigger store in the future. Again, that depends on the amount of trade I can get."
Through What's Brew'n, Mr Fereday also wants to do a whiskey crafting class, using crafting kits for people to create their own whiskeys.
"We will bottle it up and put a personalised label on it saying that it was crafted by them on this date, a wax seal on the lids, so they go away with a bottle that they've designed ... which they can either put on a shelf and age for a while or open it up and drink it themselves," he said.
Mr Fereday hopes some other stores, especially in neighbouring areas like Glen Innes, would display some of his basic products, saving clients a trip down and back.
What's Brew'n is located at 91A Bradley Street, Guyra. For more information about available products visit the What's Brew'n Facebook page.
