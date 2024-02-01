The stage is set for a great year for NEGS learners

Excitement is palpable at NEGS as a new cohort of kindergarten students eagerly embarks on their educational adventure. These young learners' infectious energy and enthusiasm can be felt across the campus, setting a dynamic tone for the school year.
"We are thrilled to welcome another group of excited and curious learners to NEGS. Our kindergarten students have already begun exploring the beautiful campus, even making a delightful visit to the Principal's office," shares our Principal, Ms van Genderen.
Inside the classrooms, a vibrant buzz of creativity, wonder, and the joyful sounds of discovery fills the air as these young minds start their learning journey. From their initial steps into the school this week, these kindergarteners have joined a community that values academic excellence and every child's holistic development.
No doubt, Mrs. McCann, our dedicated kindergarten teacher, will kindle a passion for learning. Through engaging activities in arts, music, STEAM, coding, agriculture, and science, coupled with a strong emphasis on literacy and numeracy foundations, she ensures an enriching educational experience. Under Mrs McCann's nurturing guidance, every child is empowered to be their very best. The stage is set for a great year for these young NEGS learners.
