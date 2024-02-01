The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Education

UNE 70th Anniversary morning tea chat with Vice-Chancellor Chris Moran

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
February 1 2024 - 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UNE is celebrating its 70th anniversary and Vice Chancellor Chris Moran, who took over the reigns in Mid 2023 was out on the picturesque laws of Booloominbah to talk about the historical significance of Australia's first regional university.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.