University of New England celebrates 70 years

February 1, 1954 the University of New England (UNE) was created by the determination of the community as Australia's first regional university.
Now the UNE is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024 and will reflect on the contributions of the staff, students and community members who built - and continue to build - this university over the years.
UNE's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Chris Moran, observed that the New England community fought for decades to get its own university so that students who lived at a distance from a city could have better access to higher education.
"For anyone who was prepared to work for it, the University of New England was there as an unconventional alternative to the established metropolitan institutions," Prof. Moran said.
"We are still here today, providing those same opportunities."
The UNE was a breakaway from the University of Sydney on February 1, 1954 under what school officials said was the 'visionary leadership' of its first Vice-Chancellor Robert Madgwick, who drove UNE's pioneering development of distance education as part of a broader agenda to support regional Australia.
"Our 70th year is an opportunity to reflect on the work that has made UNE what it is today, but even more importantly, it is a time to think about how the university will evolve over coming decades.
"What will it mean to be a regional university in the mid-21st Century?
We need to start charting that course now, with the same boldness and disregard for convention that distinguished UNE in its start-up days."
"We already have plans to more closely engage with our students to help them succeed. Some of that intent will be achieved through technology, as an extension of UNE's work in distance education that has changed the lives of tens of thousands of people."
Professor Moran said plans were also afoot to revitalise the campus.
"UNE was built around an exceptional residential experience for students. As communities and interpersonal relationships are changed by digital technologies, not always for the better, UNE is exploring how to re-establish the physical experience of university that is so fondly remembered by thousands of alumni who spent their formative years in the UNE colleges or in Armidale."
The university has planned various celebrations.
You can read more about the history and the story of Robert Madgwick.
