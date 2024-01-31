The building blocks of life: TAS Kindy students begin school

There were some very excited and very nervous kindergarten Schoolchildren around the region this week as they attended their very first day of school.
New students from TAS arrived at class on Tuesday, January 30 and met with their new teachers and classmates.
Head of Junior School Mr Scott Chittenden said although the first day of school can be nerve-racking, it is also a day of fun and activity to help the children acclimatise to their new surroundings.
"It's just about getting the children used to the classroom spaces and getting them familiar with their teachers and with their classmates and having fun," Mr Chittenden said.
"It can be an overwhelming first week and first day but we make every effort to make sure the children and their parents are as comfortable as they can be.
"There will be lots of fun, games, crafts that kind of thing."
It was an extra special for Hugo Haron, whose father, grandfather and great-grandfather were all present to celebrate Hugo's first day at TAS. The 4 generations of the Huron family attended the Junior school parents' morning tea.
Kate Mitchell has a child in pre-K and a daughter, Edie starting in Kindergarten.
"We were very excited about Edie's first day here at TAS.
"She was especially excited about wearing her uniform and being one of the 'big kids.'
"She told us her goal for the day, being her very first day here as a Kindy student, was to learn to read, Ms Mitchell said with a laugh. "She's ticking boxes, I thought to myself!"
Jess Rice's daughter Marlie is also starting kindergarten and attended TAS last year in the school's pre-k program.
"The excitement of the first day of school, it's all new.
"New environment, a new class, new uniform it's fun, it's exciting for the kids, it's great to see."
"I think today will be a lot of meetings and greetings and just getting used to them being back at school and back into things after the holiday season."
