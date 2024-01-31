PLC paints a bright future for Kinder students

Visual art, craft, maths, music and monkey bars were all part of the program for PLC Armidale's 2024 kindergarten cohort when they started 'big school' this week.
Music lessons and a choir ensemble begin in kindergarten before every girl is given the opportunity to learn a stringed instrument as part of PLC's Silver Strings ensemble.
PLC Armidale's 2024 kindergarten cohort enjoyed playing in the 'big school' playground.
This year, a brand new K-2 syllabus for English and Mathematics will be taught across New South Wales, and PLC Armidale was an early adopter.
"Our staff were user testing and feeding back to the development group throughout 2022 and introduced the new curriculum last year," PLC Armidale head of junior school Fiona Wake said.
Mrs Wake spent two years as a part of a representative group of 200 teachers from primary and secondary classrooms from all sectors (government, Catholic and Independent) across NSW, who user-tested the newly developed materials for the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) to ensure that the new curriculum connects with practice and works well in the classroom.
PLC Armidale was the only school from Armidale to participate in the user group and one of only a handful across New England to be included, so this year's 2024 kindergarten cohort is in safe and experienced hands.
