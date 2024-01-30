Police concern over holiday road incidents

Police are urging the community to think of others on the road after a significant number of dangerous driving incidents across the state during the Australia Day long weekend and summer holiday period.
Operation Australia Day 2024 commenced at one minute after midnight on January 25 and ran until 11.59pm on January 28.
The Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, together with local police, patrolled roads across the state, targeting dangerous driving behaviour and risks on the roads - with the aim of preventing injury and death.
During the period, police saw a concerning number of dangerous driving incidents, including excessive speed, high-range drink-driving, and reckless driving.
Police issued 3,682 speed infringements, conducted 122,617 breath tests with 244 people charged with drink-driving, 543 positive roadside drug detections, and attended 302 major crashes, resulting in 110 people injured.
Four people died on NSW roads, compared to two for the same period the previous year (2023).
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said every life lost on our roads is a tragedy.
"Coming out of the long weekend, the message remains the same: be aware of your surroundings, don't use your mobile phone, don't drink or drug drive and make sure you're not tired when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle," Ms Catley said.
"There are still too many people on our roads doing the wrong thing, and we want everyone to get to where they're going safely."
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said while the summer operations have concluded, police will continue to target behaviour that endangers lives on NSW roads.
"We have continued to see a number of concerning incidents of dangerous driving across the summer holidays, and we will continue to have a zero-tolerance approach to law breakers," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"The end of the double demerit operations isn't an excuse to forget the road rules, including the speed limit. Police across the state will continue to have a high-visibility presence, targeting speeding, fatigue, drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving."
