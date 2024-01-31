Guyra photographer has passion for working with people through the lens

In just her third year of being a photographer, Guyra resident Angie Rekunow has been building a good independent business, which she hopes can one day become her full time job.
Born in Armidale, the 23-year-old moved around a lot when she was younger. Shortly after moving back to the region in 2019, she began working as a photographer in 2021.
Now she runs Focus by Ange Photography as a secondary job and enjoys her work.
Ms Rekunow said she loves being able to work with people and making someone's concept a reality.
"My favourite part of doing photography is working with families and working with animals," she said.
"When you're editing, you get to bring people's visions to life. If you take a photo and somebody says 'I want it to look like this' ... you can edit it to be really perfect for what they expect.
"I love getting positive feedback."
And that is exactly what has been happening. Ms Rekunow has been getting great reviews for her work.
She doesn't limit what she shoots, photographing what she can from events, to people and even animals.
"I do family sessions, I work with people a lot, so I can do events as well. I can do singles couples. Occasionally I'll do something a little more risque like boudoir photography," she said.
"I work a lot with animals. I love working with dogs and horses and I also do a lot of nature photography."
A highlight for Ms Rekunow is the opportunity to work with the community and partake in local events.
"I really love being able to promote my work and see how many people are interested, and be able to help them exceed their best expectations of what I can do for them," she said.
Focus by Ange Photography is a one woman job, with Ms Rekunow handling everything from start to finish. From taking the pictures, transferring them to her computer, editing and exporting them for client download.
Mainly working out in the community at the moment, doing sessions on location, Ms Rekunow plans to have a photography studio in the future.
"My ultimate goal is to do this full time," she said. "I don't know if that will ever be a possibility in a town as small as Armidale, but I am definitely getting a lot more traction than I used.
"A big part of that is social media. I'm very grateful for a lot of people that have shared my posts and a lot of people interact with my posts when I share them.
"I'm really happy that people are able to share their feedback with the town of how I did. I would love to do it full time, but I don't know if that's ever going to happen."
She offers sessions from as short as 15 minutes, up to an hour and occasionally longer with flexible hours. She is also accommodating to most wants in a session.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.