Hit for six: Melinda thrilled to score Gabba Test

There wasn't many chances for Armidale Mum Melinda Dwyer to play cricket when she was younger.
But when she got the opportunity to score the Australia Day Test at the Gabba, she didn't turn it down.
"I never played cricket unfortunately because when I was at school, there wasn't a girl's cricket side," Melinda said.
However, driving into town on Saturdays to watch her Dad - Richard McRae Mills whose just been made an OAM - play is one of her fondest memories of growing up.
Richard was captain of East Armidale cricket side and treasurer of the New England Cricket Association for 17 years.
"So, my brother played and my dad played and so I used to love going to watch the games.
"We lived out of town also, so it was a way for me to get into town and be able to ride my bike around the streets and watch Dad play a bit of cricket.
"I grew up loving the game because of my dad. Every year we'd go to Sydney to watch the New Year's Test because they were members of the SCG.
"When I had my own kids, it was like 'Oh, you're going to play cricket!"
Her scoring began with her own kids' games in Kanga cricket and she never dreamed it could lead to scoring a massive international Test upstairs at one of Australia's most iconic grounds and meeting big names like Glenn McGrath, Allan Border, Justin Langer and Brian Lara.
"Every morning I'd share a lift going up to our suites with Glenn McGrath, then you walk past Adam Gilchrist and Allan Border and Justin Langer and Brian Lara in the corridor and Michael Holding....it was just yeah, it was amazing," she said.
"It was just these pinch yourself moments."
Melinda said she had no idea the scorer's box would be right next door to the media centre.
She recounts one morning having a conversation with Australian cricketing legend Glenn McGrath.
"He said, 'You're the scorer who's on debut,' and asked who I scored for locally, I think expecting I would say a Brisbane premier team, when I said I scored the matches at Harrup Park Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay he asked me how we were faring with the cyclone.
"He was really lovely, and it was just a surreal moment."
Melinda scores in the under 17 and under 19 national carnivals in Mackay.
She found out that there was a pathway for scorers that could work through levels of scoring and then be eligible to score state and national games.
She obtained her level two scoring requirements making her eligible for Test matches and thought it would be a few years before she got a call-up - if ever.
Melinda said she was beyond shocked when they asked her if she could score the Brisbane Test, but relished the opportunity as it might well be a while before she gets another.
"It was a somewhat stressful job at times, especially given the conditions," Melinda said.
"On the second day of the Test, the condensation in the scorer's box was so bad it was difficult to see what was happening on the ground.
"There is obviously a lot of responsibility being in an official role, but I loved every moment of it."
Melinda suspects she probably won't get called up for another Test match for another couple of years as there are high rotations among scorers, but she's prepared to wait as her Dad always says 'cricket is a passion for life'.
