The Armidale Express
The Armidale Express' complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Three clubs share the spoils on grand final day

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
Updated January 31 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Jacob McMaster

Armidale City UNE have gone one better than their 2022-23 effort by winning this season's Twenty20 first grade grand final on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Dunger

Ellen Dunger

Sport journalist

Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/

More from Latest News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.