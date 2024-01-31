Three clubs share the spoils on grand final day

Armidale City UNE have gone one better than their 2022-23 effort by winning this season's Twenty20 first grade grand final on Friday.
Against Ex-Services, it came down until the final over for them to collect the winning runs and claim the title.
Servies won the toss and opted to bat.
They had 16 runs on the board before City skipper Karl Triebe struck in his typical style - knocking the bails off Jarrod Burton's stumps.
Servies opener Brad Smith made 25 runs before Garrett Baker bowled him.
Hayden Freeman and Scott Brennan settled things with a 52-run partnership before Brennan was caught on 31 off Simon Stubbs' bowling.
Freeman made 30 but Ollie Stubbs nabbed him late in the innings.
Then he dismissed Leon Clifford for a duck.
Baker claimed the last wicket of Nick Levy for 11 as Servies completed their 20 overs at 6-116.
When it came to the run chase, City's batsmen stood tall.
Openers Josh Martin and Matt Pine put on a partnership of 43.
Servies' Nilsson West managed to claim the scalps of both openers
Pine's stand of 17 came to an end when he was caught and then Nilsson bowled Martin.
But after Martin's dismissal, Simon Stubbs joined Triebe at the crease.
Then City's run chase really got going.
Stubbs belted 54 not out with three fours and four sixes.
Along the way, Triebe's counterpart, John Elliot, sent him packing for 15.
But Andrew Brennan entered and held on for City to chase down the required runs with two balls spare.
Prior to the commencement of the first grade, second and third grade crowned their premiers.
In second grade, Walcha-Uralla held on to beat Servies in a close finish.
Batting first, the joint venture was bowled out for 103.
With the ball, they saw out Servies' innings.
After 20 overs, Servies fell two runs short at 8-102.
Despite missing out in the top two grades, Servies did start grand final day well with a win over Hillgrove in the third grade decider.
They sent Grove into bat first.
Grove made 6-106 from their 20 overs.
In reply, Servies knocked over the required runs in 18.5 overs, losing four wickets in the process.
