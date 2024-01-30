Young hockey players star at indoor nationals

Australian Indoor Hockey Nationals have taken place over January in Canberra.
Hockey New England had its biggest contingent playing at the Australian National U15 Indoor Competition.
Archie Clarke, Luke Schmude and Luke Whitty were all in the NSW Boys State Team.
Lucy Deiderick was in the NSW Girls State Team
Heidi Zwiers was in the NSW Girls Blues Team.
Kim Taylor was the manager for the NSW Girls State Team.
The U15s played in Canberra over five days from January 21 to 25.
There was some exciting, skillful Indoor hockey on display.
The NSW Girls Blues team upset the NSW Girls State Team to secure a place in the Gold Medal Match against QLD Maroon.
Unfortunately the girls went down 6-2, coming away with the silver.
The NSW Boys State Team went through the Tournament undefeated and met Queensland Maroon in the Gold medal match.
End-to-end hockey, with some fast skill players on display.
The NSW boys held on for the win, defeating QLD 2-1. Archie was named co-captain.
Archie, Luke and Luke are national champions.
Archie Clarke was also name Player of the Tournament.
Tilly Patterson played in the U13s NSW Stars team and came home with the GOLD, under HNEs Maible Chalmers as Head Coach of the NSW Girls Stars team. Archie Clarke was umpire at Nationals on behalf of Hockey Australia.
Angus Schmude also represented playing in the U13s NSW Stars team, where he was also named Captain.
Tyler McCann played in the u21s NSW State team. Tyler came home from Nationals with a silver medal. Tyler has also been named in the Men's Australian Indoor Development Squad.
Riley Constable and Charlotte Portel also played in the U18s Girls State and Blues team respectively.
Riley came home with a silver medal.
Charlotte just missed out on a medal, coming fourth.
Cathleen Hislop was manager of the NSW U18s Girls Blues team.
Regional kids excelling at National levels.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.